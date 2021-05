Poseyr is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants continue to use their catchers in very predictable ways. With few exceptions, Posey makes a pair of starts before sitting once in favor of Curt Casali. The frequent rest has helped Posey to a 1.093 OPS this season, so there's little reason to discontinue the pattern. It looks safe to assume that Posey will be back in the lineup Wednesday and Thursday before sitting Friday against the Dodgers.