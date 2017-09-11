Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Resumes catching Sunday

Posey made his first start behind the dish since suffering a finger injury Sept. 5. He went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

The Giants eased their star catcher back into action as a designated hitter over the weekend, but he should resume regular catching duties after Sunday's successful return to the field. Continue to roll out Posey and his healthy .320/.406/.465 slash line.

