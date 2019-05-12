Giants' Buster Posey: Resumes hitting in cage

Posey (concussion) took batting practice in the cage prior to the Giants' game Sunday against the Reds, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey still has multiple steps to clear in the concussion protocol before he's eligible to return from the injured list Wednesday, but his ability to resume baseball activities implies that he has already progressed on some level. For what it's worth, Posey said his condition continues to improve and noted that he expects he'll be ready to go by the middle of the week. The Giants will get by with Stephen Vogt as their primary catcher until Posey is cleared to return.