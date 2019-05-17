Giants' Buster Posey: Returns from concussion list

Posey (concussion) was activated off the 7-day injured list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey officially cleared the concussion protocol and ended up spending a couple days more than the seven-day minimum on the injured list. The 32-year-old had a slow start to the season but appeared more locked in prior to the concussion with a .300/.333/.540 slash line over his last 15 games.

