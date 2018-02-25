Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to field Sunday

Posey (ankle) is starting at catcher and batting third during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey sat out Saturday's game due to a mild ankle injury but is set to rejoin the starting lineup after just one day off. It doesn't appear that the injury concern will linger, as the Giants would surely have taken a more cautious approach if they deemed the injury at all serious. He should be good to go moving forward.