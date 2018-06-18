Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Monday

Posey (soreness) is starting at catcher and hitting cleanup Monday against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Posey is back in the starting lineup after sitting out Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers due to general soreness. The backstop will face lefty Caleb Smith in his return to action.

