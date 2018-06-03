Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Sunday

Posey (elbow) is starting at catcher and batting second Sunday against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey was hit by a pitch on his elbow during Friday's game and was consequently withheld from Saturday's lineup. After a full day of rest, it appears that the star backstop is feeling better and is set to reenter the top of the Giants' lineup where he'll look to build on his .291/.371/.427 slash line.