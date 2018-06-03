Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Sunday
Posey (elbow) is starting at catcher and batting second Sunday against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey was hit by a pitch on his elbow during Friday's game and was consequently withheld from Saturday's lineup. After a full day of rest, it appears that the star backstop is feeling better and is set to reenter the top of the Giants' lineup where he'll look to build on his .291/.371/.427 slash line.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...