Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Posey (toe) is starting at catcher and batting fourth Tuesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey is good to go after missing Sunday's contest with a minor toe injury. This issue wasn't thought to be anything overly serious, so it isn't too surprising to see him back in action after Monday's off day. The All-Star backstop, who is slashing .313/.397/.454 with 12 homers in 130 games this season, with face German Marquez in his return to the lineup.