Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Posey (thumb) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fortunately Posey's thumb injury was minor, as he's ready to return to the lineup after missing just one game. He'll start at his usual spot behind the dish and hit fourth Tuesday night.
