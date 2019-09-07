Giants' Buster Posey: Riding pine

Posey is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey has been playing every other day this month, and that figures to continue over the final three weeks as the Giants look to limit the wear and tear on Posey's lower half. Stephen Vogt will catch and bat cleanup against right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

