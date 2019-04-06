Giants' Buster Posey: Ropes double in loss

Posey went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

It was Posey's second double of the early season, but while his first was a grounder down the line, Friday's was a hearty gap shot. The 32-year-old -- like many of his San Francisco comrades -- has gotten off to a slow start this season (.227/.292/.318 over 24 plate appearances). Posey will look to build off his best offensive showing Saturday against Ryan Stanek.

