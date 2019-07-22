Giants' Buster Posey: Scores twice in win
Posey went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets.
Posey's two-hit effort was his sixth of the month, raising his OPS from .697 to .720 since the end of June. However, that .720 mark would still be lowest of his career. The 32-year-old also has 28 RBI with 24 extra-base knocks.
