Giants' Buster Posey: Set to debut Friday
Posey will make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Reds, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Giants are easing Posey into action after he underwent hip surgery last August. The backstop is slated to catch three innings in his first game before ramping things up from there. At this point, Posey is still fully expected to be starting behind the dish for the Giants on Opening Day.
