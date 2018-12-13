Giants' Buster Posey: Set to resume running in January
The Giants expect Posey (hip) to begin running sprints in mid-January, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey underwent season-ending surgery in August that addressed a torn labrum, microfracture and bone spurs in his right hip. While the backstop is progressing on schedule, he isn't expected to be a full participant during spring training. The hope is that Posey will still be ready to go by Opening Day, though he may end up taking on a lighter workload to begin the season. The 31-year-old appeared in just 105 games in 2018 -- his lowest total since 2011 -- hitting .284/.359/.382 with just five homers in those contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst