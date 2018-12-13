Giants' Buster Posey: Set to resume running in January

The Giants expect Posey (hip) to begin running sprints in mid-January, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey underwent season-ending surgery in August that addressed a torn labrum, microfracture and bone spurs in his right hip. While the backstop is progressing on schedule, he isn't expected to be a full participant during spring training. The hope is that Posey will still be ready to go by Opening Day, though he may end up taking on a lighter workload to begin the season. The 31-year-old appeared in just 105 games in 2018 -- his lowest total since 2011 -- hitting .284/.359/.382 with just five homers in those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories