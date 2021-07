Posey (thumb) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Posey has been sidelined for two weeks due to a left thumb contusion, but he was able to catch a bullpen session Thursday and will likely return to the lineup for Monday's series opener against the Dodgers. The 34-year-old has slashed .328/.421/.547 with 12 homers and 35 runs to begin the year.