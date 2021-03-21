Posey (hip) is scheduled to start at catcher at bat fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since early in the week while battling tightness in his right hip, but he'll return to spring action Sunday after receiving a few days off. Posey underwent labrum surgery on the same hip during 2018, so it's a good sign to see him make a relatively quick return to the field.