Giants' Buster Posey: Shifted to 60-day DL
Posey (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
Posey has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery Monday. This move simply frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco, whose contract was purchased from the minors Wednesday. At this point, it's unclear if Posey will be ready to go for the start of the 2019 season.
