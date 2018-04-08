Giants' Buster Posey: Sits out Sunday

Posey is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It appears that Posey is simply receiving a standard day of rest after catching all 14 innings of Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate, batting cleanup in his stead. Posey should return to action Monday against Zack Godley and the Diamondbacks.