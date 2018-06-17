Giants' Buster Posey: Sits Sunday with 'general soreness'

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that Posey will be held out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers due to "general soreness," Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Even though Posey rested Friday, Bochy felt the backstop would benefit from another day off as the Giants wrap up a 10-game, three-city road trip Sunday. Bochy's comments suggest that Posey isn't dealing with a serious physical issue, so the expectation is that the 31-year-old will be back behind the plate for Monday's game against the Marlins.