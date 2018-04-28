Giants' Buster Posey: Sitting Game 1 of doubleheader
Posey is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This isn't overly surprising as Posey was unlikely to start behind the plate for both of Saturday's games, regardless. The 31-year-old seems likely to be in the lineup for Game 2 against the Dodgers on Saturday night, as Nick Hundley will catch and bat seventh for the Giants in Game 1.
