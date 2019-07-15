Giants' Buster Posey: Sitting out of nightcap

Posey isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Posey went 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in the first half of the twin bill, but he'll take a seat for Game 2. Stephen Vogt draws the start behind the dish and will bat cleanup in Posey's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories