Giants' Buster Posey: Sitting out Wednesday
Posey is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The superstar catcher has started behind the backstop for each of the team's five games since the All-Star break, so he'll get a day off in favor of backup Nick Hundley. Posey is slashing .327/.407/.503 this season and has gone 7-for-19 with three RBI to begin the second half, so it's safe to expect him back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against San Diego.
