Giants' Buster Posey: Sitting out with hip soreness

Posey is out of the lineup Saturday with right hip soreness, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's not a routine rest day after all, but fortunately, it doesn't sound like this is anything serious. While Posey is considered questionable for Sunday, he can pinch hit and will at least be available off the bench for the final two games of the series.

