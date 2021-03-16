Posey is out of the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers due to right hip tightness, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler indicated the absence is precautionary, but hip issues can be problematic for a catcher, especially given Posey underwent labrum surgery on the same hip during 2018. The 33-year-old is expected to return to action within a few days, and it's worth keeping an eye on his status with Opening Day only a couple weeks away.