Giants' Buster Posey: Situated on bench

Posey is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will sit for Wednesday's afternoon contest after catching all nine innings and going 0-for-3 with a walk during San Francisco's 4-2 win Tuesday night. Stephen Vogt is starting behind the dish and hitting fifth in place of Posey in this one.

