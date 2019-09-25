Giants' Buster Posey: Slaps seventh homer

Posey went 2-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

This was a vintage performance from Posey, but those have been few and far between in another lackluster fantasy campaign. Manager Bruce Bochy continues to bat his former MVP second in the lineup against righties despite his rough .256/.320/.368 slash line through 439 plate appearances. Fantasy owners may not have expressed such patience with Posey this year, as his contributions in the standard five categories have been mediocre compared to what we are used to seeing from the backstop in the past.