Giants' Buster Posey: Smacks four hits in win

Posey went 4-for-5 with a run and three RBI to help the Giants to a 13-10 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Posey snapped out of an 0-for-11 stretch with this four-hit performance that brought his slash line to .296/.369/.403 through 362 at-bats. He only has five homers, so he doesn't provide the power he used to, but Posey remains a solid option at a shallow offensive position thanks to his contact-heavy ways and excellent on-base percentage.