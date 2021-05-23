Posey went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Posey tried to spark a comeback with his eighth-inning blast, but San Francisco didn't produce any more runs after that. The catcher is slashing .355/.430/.645 with nine homers, 17 RBI and 22 runs scored across 121 plate appearances. He hasn't played more than two games in a row this season -- since he started behind the dish Friday and Saturday, he'll likely give way to Curt Casali on Sunday. This divided workload has played a noticeable role in Posey's resurgent year at the plate after he opted out of the 2020 season.