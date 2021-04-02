Posey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Posey made his mark early in the game, going yard in the second inning. The 34-year-old catcher opted out of the shortened 2020 season, so this was a solid return to action after not playing a regular-season game since September of 2019. That year, he slashed .257/.320/.368 with seven homers, 38 RBI and 43 runs scored in 114 games, but he's been on the downhill of his career for a couple of seasons now.
