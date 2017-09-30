Giants' Buster Posey: Smacks three doubles Friday
Posey went 3-for-4 with a trio of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Padres.
Posey put his gap power on display, tallying three extra-base hits in the same game for just the second time this season. The cold San Francisco night ate up his second double, which likely would have resulted in a home run in almost any other combination of climate and venue. The All-Star backstop hasn't hit a homer in 36 games, but he has offset the power drought with a .303 batting average and 16 RBI over that span.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Day-to-day with minor toe injury•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Resumes catching Sunday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Serving as designated hitter Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...