Giants' Buster Posey: Smacks three doubles Friday

Posey went 3-for-4 with a trio of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 victory over the Padres.

Posey put his gap power on display, tallying three extra-base hits in the same game for just the second time this season. The cold San Francisco night ate up his second double, which likely would have resulted in a home run in almost any other combination of climate and venue. The All-Star backstop hasn't hit a homer in 36 games, but he has offset the power drought with a .303 batting average and 16 RBI over that span.