Posey (hip) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran catcher has been sitting out for nearly a week while battling right hip tightness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Sunday. Posey underwent labrum surgery on the same hip during 2018, so it's worth keeping an eye on his status for the closing stretch of spring training. For now, the 33-year-old appears to be in the clear for Opening Day.