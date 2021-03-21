Posey (hip) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran catcher has been sitting out for nearly a week while battling right hip tightness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine Sunday. Posey underwent labrum surgery on the same hip during 2018, so it's worth keeping an eye on his status for the closing stretch of spring training. For now, the 33-year-old appears to be in the clear for Opening Day.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Set to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Sitting with hip tightness•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Looks fresh early in camp•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Locked in as Opening Day starter•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Moved to restricted list•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Announces decision to opt out•