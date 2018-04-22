Giants' Buster Posey: Starting Sunday
Posey (back) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup Sunday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Posey is starting behind the plate after missing Saturday's game with back stiffness. The backstop is just 3-for-27 over the team's past three series, so hopefully Saturday's day off will help him reset his focus at the plate.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...