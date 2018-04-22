Giants' Buster Posey: Starting Sunday

Posey (back) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup Sunday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Posey is starting behind the plate after missing Saturday's game with back stiffness. The backstop is just 3-for-27 over the team's past three series, so hopefully Saturday's day off will help him reset his focus at the plate.

