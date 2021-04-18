Posey (elbow) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, the Giants continue to view Posey as day-to-day while he contends with left elbow inflammation. Posey's initial X-rays on his elbow returned negative, but he could be a candidate for the injured list if he doesn't show meaningful improvement within the next few days. Curt Casali will start behind the dish in Sunday, but 2018 No. 1 overall pick Joey Bart could be called up from the alternate site to take over as the Giants' top catcher if Posey requires an IL stint.