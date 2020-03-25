Giants' Buster Posey: Strong spring showing
Posey had a .455/.478/.727 slash line with three doubles and one home run in 20 spring training games.
The veteran catcher is coming off the worst offensive performance of his career with an 85 wRC+, but he showed signs of life prior to the suspension of spring training. Posey spent time on the injured list due to a concussion and a hamstring injury in 2019, but he finished the season healthy and enjoyed a full offseason. He's in line to work as San Francisco's primary catcher again in his age-33 season, though top-catching prospect Joey Bart could make his way to the majors at some point in 2020.
