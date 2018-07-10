Giants' Buster Posey: Takes a seat Tuesday

Posey is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Posey will take a seat Tuesday after going 0-for-5 each of the past two games. There is no indication of any injury beyond the hip inflammation that will keep the veteran catcher out of next week's All-Star game. Nick Hundley will start behind the plate and bat cleanup for the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories