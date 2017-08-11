Giants' Buster Posey: Takes seat Friday

Posey is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This looks to be a routine day off for the All-Star catcher, who has started the last three games and gives way to Nick Hundley behind the plate in his stead. Expect Posey back in the lineup Saturday, as he'll look to improve on his remarkable .321/.410/.482 slash line this season.