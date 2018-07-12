Giants' Buster Posey: Three hits Wednesday

Posey went 3-for-7 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Posey delivered the game-winning hit, smacking a walkoff single to right in the bottom of the 13th. Even after the three-hit day, the veteran backstop is hitting just .172 over his past eight games without an extra-base hit, but he's still sporting a solid .282/.362/.404 line on the year.