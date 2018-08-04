Giants' Buster Posey: To be observed for concussion symptoms

Posey exited Friday's game against Arizona to be watched for concussion symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

If Posey is indeed diagnosed with a concussion, he'll have to be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list and receive medical clearance prior to returning to play. The Giants should provide further details on his status leading up to Saturday's matchup.

More News
Our Latest Stories