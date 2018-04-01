Giants' Buster Posey: Two hits in Saturday loss

Posey went 2-for-3 with a double in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Dodgers.

The Giants' offense has been in a funk to start the season, with Joe Panik's solo shots accounting for their only two runs through three games, but Posey has still managed to reach base four times in 11 plate appearances. The veteran catcher is hitting fourth behind Andrew McCutchen, and once his teammates begin to break out, Posey will be able to collect some counting stats.