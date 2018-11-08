Giants' Buster Posey: Walking without crutches

Posey (hip) is walking without crutches, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey is slowly working his way back from hip surgery that he under went in late August. The procedure typically carries a 6-to-8 month recovery, leaving the backstop's status for Opening Day up in the air. Despite the operation, Posey is still planning on catching again in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories