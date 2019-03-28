Giants' Buster Posey: Will play back-to-back days
Posey stated that he will play Friday against San Diego, although he's not sure if he'll catch or play first base, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The fact that Posey is set to play in back-to-back days to open the season is good news for the backstop, who underwent surgery on his hip during the offseason. It appears the Giants may elect to take it easy with the 32-year-old by allowing him to man first base Friday, although a final decision may not be made until starting lineups are announced. Posey went 1-for-4 on Opening Day against the Padres.
