Giants' Buster Posey: Will sit out Monday

Posey will receive Monday off when the Giants face the Brewers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sunday wasn't kind to Posey, as his wrist was struck in a hard tag at the plate and was hit in the back by a pitch. However, he still had a solid afternoon as he went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run during the Giants' 5-2 loss to the Phillies. Although he's in full health following Sunday's game, he'll receive a well-deserved day off Monday.

