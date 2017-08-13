Giants' Buster Posey: Withheld from Game 1 lineup
Posey is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey will open the day on the bench as the Giants are set to partake in a twin bill against the Nationals. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate in his absence and bat fifth.
