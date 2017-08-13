Play

Giants' Buster Posey: Withheld from Game 1 lineup

Posey is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey will open the day on the bench as the Giants are set to partake in a twin bill against the Nationals. Nick Hundley will take over behind the plate in his absence and bat fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast