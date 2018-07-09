Giants' Buster Posey: Won't play in All-Star Game

Posey will miss the upcoming All-Star Game due to a nagging hip injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Although Posey is situated to bat second Monday against the Cubs, he'll be unavailable for the upcoming All-Star Game, as he's expected to receive an injection during the break to help his right hip inflammation. Posey figures to continue to battle through the issue during the final two series, but manager Bruce Bochy believes Posey's power has been impacted by the issue, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

