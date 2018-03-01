Giants' Buster Posey: Won't play over weekend
Manager Bruce Bochy said Posey won't play again until after Tuesday's off day, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Posey's ankle is apparently still giving him some trouble when he hits, so Bochy will play it safe with the veteran backstop and hold him out for a few games. The hope is that he'll be able to play regularly after that, which would leave him plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
