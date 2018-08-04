Giants' Buster Posey: Won't play Saturday

Posey (head) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Posey was removed from Friday's matchup after taking a foul ball off his catching mask. The Giants will be cautious with their star catcher, as they'll continue to monitor him for concussion symptoms Saturday. If he feels good following a day off, he could return to the field as early as Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories