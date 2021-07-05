Posey (thumb) won't start Monday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey left Sunday's win over Arizona in the bottom of the sixth inning, and he was diagnosed with a left thumb contusion after his X-rays came back negative. Although the 34-year-old won't be in the lineup Monday, manager Gabe Kapler was encouraged by the catcher's diagnosis after the game and said that he could be available off the bench. Curt Casali will likely handle the duties behind the dish Monday, and Posey should be considered day-to-day.