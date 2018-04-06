Giants' C.J. Hinojosa: Dealing with Achilles injury
Hinojosa is still recovering from an Achilles injury he sustained last season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
It is unclear when the shortstop will return from injury, but he figures to rejoin Double-A Richmond upon his activation. Hinojosa slashed an unappealing .265/.321/.340 in 99 games with the Flying Squirrels last season.
