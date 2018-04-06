Giants' C.J. Hinojosa: Hit with 50-game suspension
Hinojosa (Achilles) was suspended for 50 games Friday after testing positive for a drug of abuse for the second time, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hinojosa is already nursing an Achilles injury he sustained last season, and now he'll be sidelined for the first couple months of the season even if he is healthy before then. He will likely play for Double-A Richmond once he's available again after batting .265 for them last season.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....