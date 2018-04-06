Hinojosa (Achilles) was suspended for 50 games Friday after testing positive for a drug of abuse for the second time, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hinojosa is already nursing an Achilles injury he sustained last season, and now he'll be sidelined for the first couple months of the season even if he is healthy before then. He will likely play for Double-A Richmond once he's available again after batting .265 for them last season.