The Giants acquired Stevenson from the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Oakland booted Stevenson off its 40-man roster last Friday, but the 26-year-old outfielder will end up reclaiming a roster spot in San Francisco. Prior to being designated for assignment, Stevenson hit .348 with two doubles, two RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases over 29 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll stick in the Pacific Coast League in his new organization and join the Giants' top affiliate in Sacramento.